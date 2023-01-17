Amateur astronomy societies in the UK and Ireland: a guide
Interested in joining an astronomical society? We've compiled a list of over 200 amateur astronomy societies and clubs across the UK and Ireland.
Amateur astronomy societies are a great way of meeting fellow stargazers, whether you are just getting started in astronomy or are a seasoned observer.
Astronomy societies are a great way to learn, socialise and meet other members who are only too happy to share their experiences and knowledge.
If you have found yourself asking "where is there an astronomy club near me?" Then you have come to the right place.
Below is a list of over 200 amateur astronomical societies around the UK and Ireland, so you can find an astronomy club near you.
If your astronomy club is not listed and you would like to be included, let us know at contactus@skyatnightmagazine.com.
England astronomy societies
Bedfordshire
Buckinghamshire
Berkshire
- The Hershel Astronomical Society
- Maidenhead Astronomical Society
- Newbury Astronomical Society
- Reading Astronomical Society
Bristol
Cambridgeshire
- Cambridge Astronomical Association & Cambridge Young Astronomers
- Papworth Astronomy Club
- Peterborough Astronomical Society
- St Neots Astronomy Association
Cheshire
- Altrincham & District Astronomical Society
- Chester Astronomical Society
- High Legh Community Observatory (Facebook)
- Macclesfield Astronomical Society
- Mid-Cheshire Astronomical Group
- South Cheshire Astronomical Society
- Wincham, Pickmere & District Astronomy Group
Cornwall
- Callington Astronomy Group (Facebook)
- Cornwall Astronomy Society
- Kernow Astronomers
- Roseland Observatory Society
- Tolcan Astronomy Club
Cumbria
Derbyshire
- Chesterfield Astronomical Society
- Derby and District Astronomical Society
- Ilkeston & District Astronomical Society
- Rosliston Astronomy Group
- White Peak Astronomical Observing Group (Facebook)
Devon
- Norman Lockyer Observatory Soc
- North Devon Astronomical Society
- Plymouth Astronomical Society
- Tiverton and Mid Devon Astronomy Society
- Torbay Astronomical Society
Dorset
East Midlands
East Sussex
- Brighton Astro
- East Sussex Astronomical Society
- Eastbourne Astronomical Society
- Foredown Tower Astronomers
- Lewes Astronomers
- Seven Sisters Astronomical Society
- The Local Group
- Wadhurst and District Astronomical Society
- Wealden Astronomers
East Yorkshire
Essex
- Castle Point Astronomy Club
- Clacton and District Astronomical Association
- East Essex Astronomy Club
- Loughton Astronomical Society
- North Essex Astronomical Society
- Thurrock Astronomy Society
Gloucestershire
Greater Manchester
- Heaton Park Astronomy Group
- Manchester Astronomical Society
- Oldham & Rochdale Astronomy
- Salford Astronomical Society
- West Disbury Astronomical Society
Hampshire
- Andover Astronomical Society
- Basingstoke Astronomical Society
- Cody Astronomical Society
- Fordingbridge Astronomers
- Hampshire Astronomical Group
- Solent Amateur Astronomers
Herefordshire
Hertfordshire
- Hertford Astronomy Group
- Letchworth & District Astronomical Society
- South West Herts Astronomical Society
Kent
- Ashford Astronomical Society
- Cranbrook and District Science and Astronomical Society
- Crayford Manor House Astronomical Society Dartford
- Edenbridge and District Astronomers
- Herne Bay Amateur Astronomical Society
- Mid-Kent Astronomical Society
- Orpington Astronomical Society
- South East Kent Astronomical Society
- Thanet Astronomy Group
Lancashire
- The Astronomy Centre
- Blackpool & District Astronomical Society
- Bolton Astronomical Society
- Earby Astronomical Society
- Euxton Astronomy
- Furness and South Lakeland Astronomical Society
- Preston & District Astronomical Society
- Southport Astronomical Society
- Wythenshawe Park Stargazers Club
Leicestershire
Lincolnshire
London
- Baker Street Irregular Astronomers
- Croydon Astronomical Society
- Flamsteed Astronomy Society
- Astronomical Society of Haringey
- Havering Astronomical Society
- The Hampstead Garden Suburb Astronomical Society
- West of London Astronomical Society
Merseyside
Norfolk
- Breckland Astronomical Society
- King's Lynn and District Astronomy Society
- The North Norfolk Astronomy Society
- Norwich Astronomical Society
North Yorkshire
- Harrogate Astronomical Society (Facebook)
- Reeth Informal Astronomy Group
- Scarborough & Ryedale Astronomical Society
- York Astronomical Society
Northamptonshire
- Nene Valley Astronomical Society
- Nortants Amateur Astronomers
- Northamptonshire Natural History Society (Astronomy Section)
- Stanion & Northants Astronomy Club
Northumberland
Nottinghamshire
- Bassetlaw Astronomical Society
- Mansfield & Sutton Astronomical Society
- Nottingham Astronomical Society
Oxfordshire
- Abingdon Astronomical Society
- Bicester Astronomy Club (Facebook)
- Chipping Norton Amateur Astronomy Group
Shropshire
Somerset
- Bath Astronomers
- Beckington Astronomical Society
- Bridgewater Astronomical Society
- Crewkerne and District Astronomical Society
- Exmoor StarGazers
- Somerset Levels Stargazers
- South Somerset Astronomical Society
- Wells & Mendip Astronomers
- The William Herschel Society
South Yorkshire
Staffordshire
Suffolk
- DASH (Darsham and Surrounding Hamlets Astronomical Society
- Lowestoft & Yarmouth Regional Astronomers
- Orwell Astronomical Society
- Stour Astronomical Society
Surrey
- Ewell Astronomical Society
- Farnham Astronomical Society
- Guildford Astronomical Society
- Walton Astronomy Group
Tyne & Wear
Warwickshire
- Central Midlands Stargazers
- Coleshill & North Warwickshire Astronomy Society
- The Rugby and District Astronomical Society
- The Stratford upon Avon Astronomical Society
West Midlands
- Birmingham Astronomical Society
- Coventry and Warwickshire Astronomical Society
- The Heart of England Astronomical Society
- Knowle Astronomical Society
- Wolverhampton Astronomical Society
- Walsall Astronomical Society
West Sussex
- Adur Astronomical Society
- Crawley Astronomical Society
- Horsham Astronomy Group
- South Downs Astronomical Society
- Worthing Astronomers
- Worthing Astronomical Society
West Yorkshire
- The Batley and Spenborough Astronomical Society
- Bradford Astronomical Society
- Leeds Astronomical Society
- Hebden Bridge Astro Society
- Huddersfield Astronomical Society
- Keighley Astronomical Society
- Wakefield Astronomical Society
- West Yorkshire Astronomical Society
Wiltshire
Worcestershire
- Bromsgrove Astro
- Carolian Astronomy Society
- Redditch Astronomical Society
- Worcester Astronomical Society