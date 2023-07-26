Eclipses are one of nature’s most mesmerising spectacles. Eclipse-chasers are often willing to fly half-way around the world to remote, hard-to-reach locations just for the chance to see the phenomenon.

The coming months, however, mark a unique opportunity as not just one but two eclipses are set to cross one another over North America.

On 14 October 2023, a ‘ring of fire’ annular eclipse will pass across 10 countries, with a long section of the path running straight through the USA.

An annular solar eclipse as seen on 21 June 2020 over Xiamen, Fujian Province, China. Photo by Huang Shan/VCG via Getty Images.

But this will just be a warm-up to the second event 177 days later on 8 April 2024, when a total solar eclipse will pass across the USA, Mexico and Canada, with an estimated 32 million people living inside the path of totality.

There’s even a region in Texas – including much of San Antonio – that will see both.

This pair of eclipses will be the most accessible in decades. If you’re thinking of making the journey to see either, there’s no shortage of sites to pick, as they both trace long paths across the USA.

Annular eclipse, 14 October 2023

Chart showing a map of the USA and paths for different degrees of annularity for 14 October 2023 annular eclipse. Credit: Pete Lawrence

The Moon’s elliptical orbit means sometimes it blocks all but the outer edge of the Sun, leaving an annulus (ring) of light: an annular solar eclipse.

You’ll need suitable solar filters to view it, but it’s a sight well worth making the journey to behold.

During October’s eclipse, the Moon will cover almost 91% of the Sun for up to 5 minutes and 17 seconds.

The path of annularity, where you’ll see the ‘ring of fire’, will touch land in Oregon at 09:13 PDT (16:13 UT) moving southwest until it leaves Texas at 12:03 CDT (17:03 UT), before passing over Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Brazil, where it will finally end at 16:48 BRT (19:48 UT).

The path of annularity will be up to 225km wide and the longest eclipse will be just off the coast of Nicaragua in the Gulf of Mexico.

This will be far more accessible than the four other ‘ring of fire’ eclipses this decade, in the Pacific, Patagonia, the Amazon and Siberia, so it’s one to take advantage of.

Total solar eclipse, 8 April 2024

Map of totality for the 8 April 2024 eclipse. Credit: greatamericaneclipse.com

This total solar eclipse is already being called the Great North American Eclipse and is expected to be one of the most-viewed eclipses in recent history.

The path of totality will be around 190km wide, with a maximum duration of 4 minutes and 28 seconds visible in Durango, Mexico.

Totality will be seen first in Mazatlán on the Pacific coast at 11:09 MST (17:09 UT), crossing into the US in Texas at 13:27 CDT (18:27 UT), moving up through the country, eventually crossing into Canada.

The Moon’s central shadow will leave land at South Bird Island, Newfoundland at 17:13 NDT (19:43 UT).

The closer you stand to the centre of the path of totality the longer you’ll be able to see totality.

But you’ll also want to consider the weather, and sites further southwest have a better chance of clear skies, with Mexico having the clearest skies for the time of year.

Getting the best view

The eclipses will be visible anywhere in their paths of totality or annularity, but there are many iconic sites you might want to visit.

Here are a selection of parks and cities in the paths (including Roswell, home of the famous Roswell UFO incident, New Mexico and Carbondale, lllinois, which also saw the 2017 eclipse).

You can see the paths of both eclipses in our map below. Red dots are cities along the eclipse paths; green triangles are national and state parks.

