A solar eclipse is a wonderful thing. Those of us who have been lucky enough to witness totality are well aware of the ethereal, life-changing moment that occurs when darkness descends and the the Moon blocks out the light from our host star the Sun.

Of course, not all solar eclipses are total solar eclipses. Depending on where you view the eclipse, you many only see a partial solar eclipse.

Partial Solar Eclipse, captured by Sonia Turkington, North Reddish, Stockport, UK, 25 October 2022, using a Sky-Watcher 10-inch Dobsonian a Google Pixel smartphone and Seymour 12” solar film.

When observing the Sun, safety is key. You should never observe the Sun with the naked eye or with homemade equipment.

Only ever use certified solar filters, solar telescopes or eclipse glasses to observe the Sun or a solar eclipse.

Here are some ways you can safely observe a solar eclipse.

Projection through a colander

A regular kitchen colander can be used to project an eclipse onto a piece of white paper or card. Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Simply hold up a kitchen colander during an eclipse and you will see that myriad small crescents – corresponding to the eclipsed phase of the Sun – are cast in the shadow.

Casting the image onto a white piece of card held about 50cm away will increase the contrast.

The only downside is the size of the crescents are quite small, so no details such as sunspots can be seen.

Pros

Cheap and easy

Great for large groups of people

Cons

Views are quite small

No detail can be seen apart from the crescents

Equipment

Colander

Piece of white card

Eclipse glasses

Credit: Leo Patrizi / Getty Getty

Simply put on your certified solar eclipse glasses and look up!

The glasses allow you to see the detail of the Sun with your own eyes, but unfortunately don't allow you to take any photos.

Be sure to check the lenses for scratches and tears first.

Pros

Easy

Can see some of the Sun's detail

Cons

Cannot take images

Cannot see as much detail as with a solar telescope

Equipment

Get a pair of solar eclipse glasses from a certified retailer. Accept no substitutes!

View through a white light filter

Credit: Pete Lawrence

One of the safest ways to view an eclipse is to fit a white light filter over the front of your telescope.

Filters are relatively simple to make using sheets of certified solar film cut to size.

Once you’ve made your filter, you must check it for pinprick holes and tears each time you’re about to fit it. If you find any, discard the filter and make a new one.

Make sure that the mask fits over the entire aperture and that no light can leak around its edges

When you use the filter, it’s important to also remove or cap your telescope’s finder.

Always make sure the telescope is pointing away from the Sun before fitting the filter.

When you’re done observing, do the same – aim the telescope away from the Sun before removing it.

Pros

Can be adapted to fit any telescope

Quick and portable option

Can see good detail on the Sun

Cons

Requires careful construction (if in doubt, don't attempt!)

Materials used are perishable and must be checked for defects

Equipment

Solar safety film

Card

Sticky tape

Telescope

View in Hydrogen Alpha

A variety of manufacturers offering dedicated hydrogen-alpha telescopes or filter sets that fit onto regular telescopes.

A dedicated hydrogen-alpha refractor offers the easiest and most affordable way to see our star in this way.

All you need is a suitable mount and eyepiece to get observing.

If you already own a good refractor or Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope, it is possible to buy an etalon filter system to go on the objective lens, and used with a blocking filter on the rear of the scope it offers excellent views.

Whichever method you choose hydrogen-alpha views are simply stunning, with a wealth of features on show.

Pros

Great levels of detail

Options available for using regular scopes

Cons

More expensive than other methods

Equipment

A hydrogen alpha refractor

Or an etalon filter system

Use a solar projection screen

The projections of a partial solar eclipse in New Delhi, India, 29 March 2006. CreditL Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

It is possible to project a view of the Sun or a solar eclipse onto a screen, allowing for safe observation of our host star.

For more info, find out how to make a solar projection screen.

Pros

Incredibly safe, as you are observing the Sun indirectly

Good for observing in groups

Easy and safe for children to see

Cons