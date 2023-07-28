There are many telescope filters available to amateur astronomers to help with all aspects of observing the night sky.

One of the most popular is the Moon filter.

This is a ‘neutral density’ filter, which means it is a dark grey coloured filter designed to dim the amount of light passing through it.

You should find that viewing a bright object, such as the Moon, is more comfortable with one of these filters.

It also helps to maintain dark adaptation after studying the Moon through a telescope.

As with many other filters, these can be bought in 1.25- or 2-inch fittings and simply screwed into the barrel of your telescope eyepiece.

They are relatively cheap, at around £15–20 depending on size and quality.

They also come in different densities, which are useful for observing different phases – and therefore different light intensities – of the Moon.