See a planetary parade this weekend
See Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn in the early morning sky this weekend until the end of June.
Take time to observe the pre-dawn sky this weekend and you'll be able to see a planetary parade, as the worlds of our Solar System stretch across the horizon.
At around 03:30 BST (02:30 UT), from 24 June to the end of the month, there will be a striking array of planets aligned across the sky.
For more advice, read out guide to observing the planets in June or how to find planets in the night sky.
If you have a clear view, such as a sea horizon, to the east-northeast you may be able to see Venus sitting around 2° above the horizon.
The display will stretch westwards from there, along the ecliptic, with Mars, Jupiter and Saturn visible too.
A camera may be able to pick up the speck of Neptune as well.
From 24 to 26 June, a thinning crescent Moon will be visible between Mars and Venus, which adds another captivating element to the show.
For more on this, read our guide on how to see Venus in the morning sky.
This guide originally appeared in the June 2026 issue of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.
