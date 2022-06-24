See a planetary parade this weekend

Take time to observe the pre-dawn sky this weekend and you'll be able to see a planetary parade, as the worlds of our Solar System stretch across the horizon. At around 03:30 BST (02:30 UT), from 24 June to the end of the month, there will be a striking array of planets aligned across the sky. For more advice, read out guide to observing the planets in June or how to find planets in the night sky.

Don’t miss the planetary line-up from 24 June, at 03:30 BST (02:30 UT), until the month’s end. Credit: Pete Lawrence

If you have a clear view, such as a sea horizon, to the east-northeast you may be able to see Venus sitting around 2° above the horizon.

The display will stretch westwards from there, along the ecliptic, with Mars, Jupiter and Saturn visible too.

A camera may be able to pick up the speck of Neptune as well.

Venus as it appears through a pair of binoculars, separated from the Moon by 2.2˚. Credit: Pete Lawrence

From 24 to 26 June, a thinning crescent Moon will be visible between Mars and Venus, which adds another captivating element to the show.

For more on this, read our guide on how to see Venus in the morning sky.

This guide originally appeared in the June 2026 issue of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.