Another total solar eclipse is coming to North America, this time on 8 April 2024.

Beginning in Mexico and passing across the US and Atlantic Canada, it’s estimated that 32 million people live inside the path of totality for the 2024 total solar eclipse.

That’s 20 million more than in 2017 during the last total solar eclipse in the US, which went coast to coast.

This time it’s also much longer, with totality peaking at 4 minutes and 27 seconds. It comes less than six months after the 14 October 2023 ‘ring of fire’ annular solar eclipse in the US, Central and South America.

What is a total solar eclipse?

Baily’s beads or diamond rings occur in the moments just befrore and after totality, where the Moon's rugged landscape of mountains and valley's let the Sun peak past in some places, but not in others. Credit: John Finney Photography / Getty Images

A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon’s apparent size in the sky is exactly right to completely cover the Sun’s disk, making it possible to glimpse the solar corona around the Moon’s silhouette for a few minutes.

This is called totality, during which the sky turns a deep twilight.

On either side of totality, it’s possible to see phenomena such as Baily’s beads and diamond rings as the last and first drops of sunlight are visible.

Map of totality for the 8 April 2024 eclipse. Credit: greatamericaneclipse.com

The path of totality for the 8 April 2024 totla solar eclipse will be around 120 miles/190 kilometres wide and will cross the following regions:

Mexico

Sinaloa

Durango

Coahuila

USA

Texas

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Missouri

Illinois

Kentucky

Tennessee

Michigan

Indiana

Ohio

Pennsylvania

New York

Vermont

New Hampshire

Maine

Canada

Ontario

Quebec

New Brunswick

Prince Edward Island

Newfoundland

Parts of the Texas Hill Country that will experience totality on 8 April 2024 will have seen the ‘ring of fire’ annular solar eclipse on 14 October 2023.

In 2023 and 2024, two eclipses crossed North America. The 2023 annular eclipse is shown in orange, and the 2024 total eclipse in blue. Credit: NASA/Scientific Visualization Studio/Michala Garrison; eclipse calculations by Ernie Wright, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Observing totality

The closer you stand to the centre of the path of totality during a total solar eclipse, the longer the duration of totality

But you also have to think about weather.

The further southwest you are the better chance for clear skies.

Mexico, which will see its first total solar eclipse since July 11, 1991, is where the chances of a clear sky are highest.

Totality for the 8 April solar eclipse will be seen first in Mazatlán on the Pacific coast (4 min 17 sec, 11:09 am MST) and the Moon’s central shadow will leave the planet at South Bird Island, Newfoundland (2 min 53 sec, 5:13 pm NDT) in Canada.

Iconic sites where totality will be visible include:

The eclipse will be visible above one of the seven wonders of the natural world, Niagara Falls. Credit: Nicholas Klein/Getty Images

National Parks, State Parks and Biosphere Reserves in the path of totality include:

The white desert of Cuatro Cienegas, meaning 'four marshes' in the north of Mexico will provide a dramatic backdrop to the eclipse. Credit: stockcam/Getty Images

Major cities that will see the full 8 April eclipse (totality):

Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico (4 min 17 sec, 11:09 am MST)

Sinaloa, Mexico (4 min 17 sec, 11:09 am MST) Durango City, Durango, Mexico (3 min 47 sec at 12:12 pm CST)

Durango, Mexico (3 min 47 sec at 12:12 pm CST) Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico (4 min 11 sec at 12:16 pm CST)

Coahuila, Mexico (4 min 11 sec at 12:16 pm CST) Dallas, Texas, US (3 min 49 sec from 1:40 pm CDT)

Texas, US (3 min 49 sec from 1:40 pm CDT) Little Rock, Arkansas, US (2 min 30 sec from 1:51 pm CDT)

Arkansas, US (2 min 30 sec from 1:51 pm CDT) Indianapolis, Indiana, US (3 min 47 sec from 3:06 pm EDT)

Indiana, US (3 min 47 sec from 3:06 pm EDT) Cleveland, Ohio, US (3 min 50 sec from 3:13 pm EDT

Ohio, US (3 min 50 sec from 3:13 pm EDT Buffalo, New York, US (3 min 45 sec from 3:18 pm EDT)

New York, US (3 min 45 sec from 3:18 pm EDT) (Southern) Montréal, Québec, Canada (1 min 59 sec from 3:26 pm EDT)

The eclipse will be visible from many cities, including Dallas, Texas. Credit: Ian McDonnell/Getty Images.

How to observe an eclipse safely

You should never look directly at the Sun without proper eye protection (in the form of eclipse glasses and solar filters) and some phases of this solar eclipse will be too dangerous to look at with the naked eye.

Everyone across North America will need to wear eclipse glasses or use solar filters to safely view all or parts of this event.

Eclipse glasses are an easy way to see the eclipse safely, but there are several other methods you can try. Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

For those outside the path of totality, eclipse glasses will be required for the entire event.

For those inside the path of totality, the few minutes of totality is perfectly safe to look at with the naked eye (that is the attraction of the event), but it’s preceded and followed by a long partial solar eclipse that requires eclipse glasses, so you should always observe with caution.

As is always the case with any form of solar observing, if you are not sure what you're doing, don't attempt it.

A safer way is to observe the eclipse indirectly, by making a solar projection screen.

The projections of a partial solar eclipse in New Delhi, India, 29 March 2006. CreditL Manan Vatsyayana/AFP via Getty Images

The same safety warnings apply to cameras and binoculars, which should be used only with solar filters during the partial phases.

You’ll need to remove the solar filters during totality if you want to capture the corona on camera.

But keep an eye on the time so you know when the Sun is about to remerge – it’s very important to replace your filters before then if you don’t want to damage your camera.

For more advice, including kid-friendly ways of safely observing a solar eclipse, read our guide on how to safely view an eclipse.

A regular kitchen colander can be used to project an eclipse onto a piece of white paper or card. Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Watch the 8 April total solar eclipse online

Not going to be in the US, or outside the path of totality? It will be possible to watch the 8 April 2024 eclipse online from anywhere worldwide.

Timeanddate.com has confirmed a livestream on YouTube (see below), though expect NASA TV and San Francisco science museum Exploratorium to also broadcast the event online along with many others.

We'll update this page with live links closer to the time.

When is the next total solar eclipse?

The following total solar eclipse will occur on 12 August 2026 across Greenland, Iceland and northern Spain.

For more info, read our guide to the next eclipse.

Are you travelling to see the eclipse? Or are you based in the US and hosting an eclipse event? Let us know by emailing contactus@skyatnightmagazine.com.