Virtual Planetarium

Pete Lawrence and Paul Abel reveal July's night-sky highlights.

Interview: Searching for Earth 2.0

Astronomer Chris Impey discusses exoplanet science and the hunt for habitable conditions beyond our Solar System.

Binocular and deep-sky tours

Download this month's binocular and deep-sky tour charts. The charts are printed in black on white so they can be viewed under red light at your telescope.

SAN 218 Binocular Tour (PDF)

SAN 218 Deep-Sky Tour (PDF)

Southern Hemisphere Sky Chart

Download our sky chart for observers in the southern hemisphere.

SAN 218 Southern Hemisphere Chart (PDF)

Observing forms

Record your observations of Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, Venus and the Sun with our handy printable forms.

If you observe the Sun, remember NEVER to look at it with your naked eye; either project it through your telescope or use a solar filter on your telescope's front lens.

Jupiter observing form (PDF)

Mars observing form (PDF)

Saturn observing form (PDF)

Venus observing form (PDF)

Solar observing form (PDF)

Solar eclipse Chirag Upreti, South Lefroy Bay, Western Australia, 20 April 2023 Equipment: Sony a7R III mirrorless camera, Sony 200-600mm lens, Peak Design Travel Tripod

Eye On The Sky

Lupus 3 and Bernes 149 Victor M Blanco 4-Metre Telescope, 18 May 2023 Credit: CTIO/NOIRLab/DOE/NSF/AURA/ T.A. Rector (University of Alaska Anchorage/NSF’s NOIRLab) Image Processing: D. de Martin &amp; M. Zamani (NSF’s NOIRLab)

Software

Watch The Sky at Night

