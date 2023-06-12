Access this month's Bonus Content. If you are having trouble with any of the download links, right-click on the link, select 'Copy Link Address' and paste the link in a new window in your web browser.

Virtual Planetarium

Pete Lawrence and Paul Abel reveal July's night-sky highlights.

Interview: Searching for Earth 2.0

Astronomer Chris Impey discusses exoplanet science and the hunt for habitable conditions beyond our Solar System.

Binocular and deep-sky tours

Download this month's binocular and deep-sky tour charts. The charts are printed in black on white so they can be viewed under red light at your telescope.

SAN 218 Binocular Tour (PDF)

SAN 218 Deep-Sky Tour (PDF)

Southern Hemisphere Sky Chart

Download our sky chart for observers in the southern hemisphere.

SAN 218 Southern Hemisphere Chart (PDF)

Observing forms

Record your observations of Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, Venus and the Sun with our handy printable forms.

If you observe the Sun, remember NEVER to look at it with your naked eye; either project it through your telescope or use a solar filter on your telescope's front lens.

Jupiter observing form (PDF)

Mars observing form (PDF)

Saturn observing form (PDF)

Venus observing form (PDF)

Solar observing form (PDF)

Readers' Gallery

Eye On The Sky

Software

Watch The Sky at Night