Explore the night sky with Collins Astronomy

Observing our Solar System: A Beginner’s Guide by Tom Kerss Officially approved by the Royal Observatory Greenwich, Observing Our Solar System provides a comprehensive look at the incredible world of the solar system and our stars. The knowledge and enthusiasm of Kerss shines through and you’ll be able to understand how the Solar System came to be discovered with Kerss taking you on a journey from the ancient theories of its mechanics to the modern age of remote sensing. Kerss also looks at the significant targets for amateur astronomers – the Moon, Sun and planets – to see how they can be explored by eye and with telescopes. You’ll also be able to learn about asteroids, meteor showers, conjunctions, eclipses and lots more.