Explore the night sky with Collins Astronomy

From practical handbooks to beautiful astrophotography collections, discover the cosmos and find your way around the night sky with Collins Astronomy books.
Have the night sky at your fingertips
How do you like the idea of going on a journey that takes you way beyond planet Earth? Whether you consider yourself an astronomy expert or you're a casual stargazer and interested to discover more about the Solar System, delve into the intriguing world of space with some of the most out-of-this-world reading from the UK’s number one astronomy publisher, Collins.
Observing our Solar System: A Beginner’s Guide by Tom Kerss
Officially approved by the Royal Observatory Greenwich, Observing Our Solar System provides a comprehensive look at the incredible world of the solar system and our stars. The knowledge and enthusiasm of Kerss shines through and you’ll be able to understand how the Solar System came to be discovered with Kerss taking you on a journey from the ancient theories of its mechanics to the modern age of remote sensing. Kerss also looks at the significant targets for amateur astronomers – the Moon, Sun and planets – to see how they can be explored by eye and with telescopes. You’ll also be able to learn about asteroids, meteor showers, conjunctions, eclipses and lots more.
2023 Guide to the Night Sky by Storm Dunlop and Wil Tirion
This book is the ideal gift for all amateur and seasoned astronomers, with a perfectly condensed outline of the year in astronomy. This bestselling handbook provides you with a guide to the planets, stars and constellations visible from the northern hemisphere. There are six pages for each month covering January–December 2023. This book would make an excellent gift for anyone who has recently discovered an interest in stargazing and wants to
Night Sky Almanac 2023: A Stargazer’s Guide by Storm Dunlop and Wil Tirion
A truly beautiful gift for anyone interested in the night sky, this book is a beautiful companion to guide you through the progress of constellations throughout the seasons. With the addition of easy-to-understand monthly calendars and maps, you can chart the rhythm of the lunar phases, discover events that light up the sky for brief periods and explore the rich tapestry of characters that fill our skies. You’ll also be able to discover fascinating celestial facts and notable astronomical anniversaries too!
Astronomy Photographer of the Year: Collection II by the Royal Observatory Greenwich
A stunning gift for admirers of astrophotography, Astronomy Photographer of the Year showcases some of the most spectacular space photography, taken from locations across the globe. You’ll be able to marvel at the wonders of the universe captured by the most talented astrophotographers out there today with over 140 winning and shortlisted images from the 2022 Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition, hosted by the Royal Observatory, Greenwich. The shortlisted images are utterly awe-inspiring and divided into several different categories for you to explore.
From practical handbooks to beautiful astrophotography collections, you can discover the full Collins Astronomy collection here.