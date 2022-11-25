Many of the UK shops that embrace Black Friday are electronic and camera retailers, and so there are usually good discounts and deals on binoculars to be found.

If you're a binocular user, Black Friday 2022 could be a good chance to bag a deal and upgrade your current setup.

And while here at BBC Sky at Night Magazine we're primarily concerned with binoculars for stargazing, the binoculars on our list would suit perfectly well for nature and birdwatching.

Below is our pick of some of the best binocular deals on Black Friday 2022, but check out our main Black Friday binocular deals page for more info and a full breakdown of each model

Find out the best Black Friday telescope deals and Black Friday camera deals.

Bresser 10x50 Corvette binoculars optics

We've noticed lots of great deals popping up on binoculars from brands like Canon, Nikon, Pentax, Zeiss and Bresser.

We'll be updating this page throughout Black Friday 2022, so keep checking back to see whether any good deals on binoculars have been announced.

For more advice, read our guide to stargazing with binoculars or discover our pick of the best binoculars for astronomy, best binoculars for astronomy and birdwatching and the best budget binoculars.

Black Friday binocular deals 2022

Here are the best binocular deals available so far on Black Friday 2022.

Celestron Outland X

Celestron Outland X

Nikon Prostaff 3S 10x42

Nikon Prostaff 3S 10x42 binoculars

Zeiss Terra ED 10x42

Zeiss Terra ED 10x40

Canon 14x32 Image Stablized binoculars

Canon 14x32 IS binoculars

Bresser Spezial Astro SF 15x70 binoculars

Bresser Spezial Astro SF 15x70 binoculars

Celestron SkyMaster 20x80

celestron skymaster 20x80

Pentax UP 8 16x21

Pentax UP 8 16x21

Zeiss Conquest HD 10x42

zeiss conquest hd 10x42

Pentax 9x21 UD Binoculars

Pentax 9x21 UD Binoculars model

Celestron EclipSmart 10x42 solar binoculars

celestron solar binoculars

Where to search for more Black Friday binocular deals

