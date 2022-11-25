Best Black Friday deals on binoculars in 2022
Black Friday is here, which means a range of binoculars are seeing discounts across online retailers.
Many of the UK shops that embrace Black Friday are electronic and camera retailers, and so there are usually good discounts and deals on binoculars to be found.
If you're a binocular user, Black Friday 2022 could be a good chance to bag a deal and upgrade your current setup.
And while here at BBC Sky at Night Magazine we're primarily concerned with binoculars for stargazing, the binoculars on our list would suit perfectly well for nature and birdwatching.
Below is our pick of some of the best binocular deals on Black Friday 2022, but check out our main Black Friday binocular deals page for more info and a full breakdown of each model
Find out the best Black Friday telescope deals and Black Friday camera deals.
We've noticed lots of great deals popping up on binoculars from brands like Canon, Nikon, Pentax, Zeiss and Bresser.
We'll be updating this page throughout Black Friday 2022, so keep checking back to see whether any good deals on binoculars have been announced.
For more advice, read our guide to stargazing with binoculars or discover our pick of the best binoculars for astronomy, best binoculars for astronomy and birdwatching and the best budget binoculars.
Black Friday binocular deals 2022
Here are the best binocular deals available so far on Black Friday 2022.
Celestron Outland X
Nikon Prostaff 3S 10x42
- Buy now from Nikon UK
Zeiss Terra ED 10x42
- Buy now from Clifton Cameras, Park Cameras
Canon 14x32 Image Stablized binoculars
Bresser Spezial Astro SF 15x70 binoculars
- Buy now from eBay
Celestron SkyMaster 20x80
- Buy now from UK Camera Store
Pentax UP 8 16x21
Zeiss Conquest HD 10x42
- Buy now from Park Cameras
Pentax 9x21 UD Binoculars
Celestron EclipSmart 10x42 solar binoculars
Where to search for more Black Friday binocular deals
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Content Editor. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
