Best Black Friday deals on cameras in 2022
Black Friday is here, which means a range of amazing cameras are seeing discounts across online retailers.
Here at BBC Sky at Night Magazine we test a lot of cameras, from big-brand DSLRs to CCD, CMOS and planetary cameras.
This Black Friday we've been scouring online retailers for some of the best deals on digital cameras, especially with astrophotography in mind.
However, the DSLRs and other cameras on our list would suit most forms of photography, from wildlife and nature photography to capturing cityscapes and recording high quality video.
Black Friday 2022 is here, and that means street and online retailers are offering good discounts to entice early Christmas shoppers or those who want to grab a bargain before the season begins.
Below is a list of what we've found so far, but all the main discounts can be found on our Black Friday astrophotography camera deals webpage.
Head there for more information and a full breakdown on each camera.
And check back later today to see what other offers we've managed to add to the list.
For advice on buying a camera, read our guide to the best astrophotography cameras, or how to use a DSLR camera.
Black Friday camera deals 2022
Black Friday 2022 is upon us. Here are the best offers on cameras for astrophotography that we've found so far.
Fujifilm GFX 50S II Medium Format Camera
The Fujifilm GFX 50S II Medium Format Camera is currently discounted for Black Friday on Wex Photographic, and comes with 35-70mm lens. See the link above to get to the page for the deal.
Canon EOS 2000D DSLR camera
Sony a7 Mk III
Pentax K-1 Mark II
- Buy now from Park Cameras
Canon EOS R6 DSLR camera
Panasonic Lumix G9
Nikon D780 DSLR camera
Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR camera
- Buy now from Wex, Jessops, John Lewis
Pentax K-3 Mark III
Nikon Z7 II
ZWO ASI294MC
- Buy now from 365Astronomy
Where to find Black Friday camera deals
A list of suppliers and online shops to keep an eye on for Black Friday deals
Save on a BBC Sky at Night Magazine subscription this Black Friday
