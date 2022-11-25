Here at BBC Sky at Night Magazine we test a lot of cameras, from big-brand DSLRs to CCD, CMOS and planetary cameras.

Advertisement

This Black Friday we've been scouring online retailers for some of the best deals on digital cameras, especially with astrophotography in mind.

However, the DSLRs and other cameras on our list would suit most forms of photography, from wildlife and nature photography to capturing cityscapes and recording high quality video.

Credit: boonchai wedmakawand / Getty Images

Black Friday 2022 is here, and that means street and online retailers are offering good discounts to entice early Christmas shoppers or those who want to grab a bargain before the season begins.

Below is a list of what we've found so far, but all the main discounts can be found on our Black Friday astrophotography camera deals webpage.

Head there for more information and a full breakdown on each camera.

And check back later today to see what other offers we've managed to add to the list.

For advice on buying a camera, read our guide to the best astrophotography cameras, or how to use a DSLR camera.

Black Friday camera deals 2022

Black Friday 2022 is upon us. Here are the best offers on cameras for astrophotography that we've found so far.

Fujifilm GFX 50S II Medium Format Camera

The Fujifilm GFX 50S II Medium Format Camera is currently discounted for Black Friday on Wex Photographic, and comes with 35-70mm lens. See the link above to get to the page for the deal.

Canon EOS 2000D DSLR camera

Sony a7 Mk III

Pentax K-1 Mark II

Buy now from Park Cameras

Canon EOS R6 DSLR camera

Panasonic Lumix G9

Nikon D780 DSLR camera

Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III

Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR camera

Buy now from Wex, Jessops, John Lewis

Pentax K-3 Mark III

Nikon Z7 II

ZWO ASI294MC

Buy now from 365Astronomy

Where to find Black Friday camera deals

A list of suppliers and online shops to keep an eye on for Black Friday deals

Save on a BBC Sky at Night Magazine subscription this Black Friday

Advertisement

Get 12 issues of BBC Sky at Night Magazine for just for just £37.99. That's a 47% saving off the shop price! For more info, visit buysubscriptions.com.