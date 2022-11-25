Best Black Friday deals on telescopes in 2022
Our pick of the best telescopes reduced online this Black Friday.
There are usually good discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars and other astronomy equipment to be found on Black Friday, provided you know where to look.
Every Black Friday we see telescopes included in the price reductions, meaning it can be a good time to get your first telescope, search for an upgrade or get an early Christmas present.
Scroll down for some of the best Black Friday telescope deals we've found so far, and visit our main Black Friday telescope deals page for more info on each model
Find out the best Black Friday binoculars deals and Black Friday camera deals, or read our guides to the best telescopes for beginners and the best telescopes for kids.
If you are buying your first telescope, it's a good idea to do a bit of research so that you know what you're getting.
There are numerous telescopes reduced during Black Friday that we wouldn't recommend, no matter how low the price dropped!
For advice on telescopes, read our guide on how to choose your first telescope or our pick of the best beginners telescopes and best telescopes for kids.
Most telescopes come with mounts these days, too. Get all the info you need with our guide to telescope mounts.
You can also have a look at all our telescope reviews to see the models that we've tested and recommend ourselves.
Black Friday telescope deals 2022
Celestron Inspire 100AZ refractor
Sky-Watcher Explorer-130M
Celestron AstroMaster 76 EQ Reflector
Sky-Watcher Star Discovery P150i Wi-Fi Parabolic Newtonian Reflector Telescope
- Buy now from Widescreen Centre (£479)
Sky-Watcher Heritage-130P FlexTube Parabolic Dobsonian
Zhumell Z100 Portable Altazimuth Reflector
Celestron AstroMaster LT 76AZ Telescope
Bresser Spica-II 130/1000 reflector
- Buy now from Bresser
Celestron Travel Scope 70 refractor kit
- Buy now from Argos
Sky-Watcher SkyHawk-114
Celestron 21048 PowerSeeker 80EQ Telescope
Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ Reflector Telescope
Celestron Zhumell ZHUS002-1 Z114 Portable Altazimuth Reflector Telescope
Where to look for Black Friday telescope and binocular deals
Keep an eye on the following retailers for potential bargains on telescopes as Black Friday approaches.
Save on a BBC Sky at Night Magazine subscription this Black Friday
Get 12 issues of BBC Sky at Night Magazine for just for just £37.99. That's a 47% saving off the shop price! For more info, visit buysubscriptions.com.
Authors
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Content Editor. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
Save up to 57% when you subscribe today!
Celebrate the night sky and save up to 57% when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!