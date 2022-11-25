There are usually good discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars and other astronomy equipment to be found on Black Friday, provided you know where to look.

Every Black Friday we see telescopes included in the price reductions, meaning it can be a good time to get your first telescope, search for an upgrade or get an early Christmas present.

Scroll down for some of the best Black Friday telescope deals we've found so far, and visit our main Black Friday telescope deals page for more info on each model

Find out the best Black Friday binoculars deals and Black Friday camera deals, or read our guides to the best telescopes for beginners and the best telescopes for kids.

If you are buying your first telescope, it's a good idea to do a bit of research so that you know what you're getting.

There are numerous telescopes reduced during Black Friday that we wouldn't recommend, no matter how low the price dropped!

For advice on telescopes, read our guide on how to choose your first telescope or our pick of the best beginners telescopes and best telescopes for kids.

Most telescopes come with mounts these days, too. Get all the info you need with our guide to telescope mounts.

You can also have a look at all our telescope reviews to see the models that we've tested and recommend ourselves.

Black Friday telescope deals 2022

Celestron Inspire 100AZ refractor

Sky-Watcher Explorer-130M

Celestron AstroMaster 76 EQ Reflector

Sky-Watcher Star Discovery P150i Wi-Fi Parabolic Newtonian Reflector Telescope

Sky-Watcher Heritage-130P FlexTube Parabolic Dobsonian

Zhumell Z100 Portable Altazimuth Reflector

Celestron AstroMaster LT 76AZ Telescope

Bresser Spica-II 130/1000 reflector

Celestron Travel Scope 70 refractor kit

Sky-Watcher SkyHawk-114

Celestron 21048 PowerSeeker 80EQ Telescope

Celestron AstroMaster 114EQ Reflector Telescope

Celestron Zhumell ZHUS002-1 Z114 Portable Altazimuth Reflector Telescope

Where to look for Black Friday telescope and binocular deals

Keep an eye on the following retailers for potential bargains on telescopes as Black Friday approaches.

