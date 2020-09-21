Brian May to launch 3D book in live YouTube event
Brian May, David Eicher and J-P Metsavainioa will host an online discussion on the life cycle of stars to promote their new book Cosmic Clouds 3-D.
Rock star and astrophysicist Brian May has teamed up with astronomy writer David Eicher and astrophotographer J-P Metsavainioa to host a live YouTube discussion on the life cycle of stars on 23 September, starting at 20:00 BST.
The talk in partnership with the London Science Museum is being held to promote the launch of the speakers' new book Cosmic Clouds 3-D and can be viewed either in 2D or 3D, if you have a 3D viewer.
Watch the talk via YouTube below or find out more via the Science Museum website.
Authors
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.