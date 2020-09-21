Rock star and astrophysicist Brian May has teamed up with astronomy writer David Eicher and astrophotographer J-P Metsavainioa to host a live YouTube discussion on the life cycle of stars on 23 September, starting at 20:00 BST.

The talk in partnership with the London Science Museum is being held to promote the launch of the speakers' new book Cosmic Clouds 3-D and can be viewed either in 2D or 3D, if you have a 3D viewer.

Watch the talk via YouTube below or find out more via the Science Museum website.