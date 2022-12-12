The Geminid meteor shower is easily one of the best and most anticipated meteor showers in of the year, and it peaks tomorrow, on 13 December.

To be precise, the 2022 Geminid meteor shower will peak around 13:00 UTC on 14 December, making the night of 13/14 December the best opportunity for seeing a Geminid meteor.

However, the success of observing a meteor shower very much depends on what the Moon is doing at the time of peak activity, as a bright full Moon will affect how many meteors you can actually see.

For the full picture, read Pete Lawrence's fantastic guide on observing the Geminid meteor shower, and scroll down for our quick tips on seeing a Geminid.

Geminid meteor shower by Meena Singelee, Schwartzsee, Zermatt, Switzerland, 13 December 2021

Equipment: Canon 200D DSLR, Rokinon 14mm f2.8 lens

A bright waning gibbous Moon will be something of a nuisance for Geminid meteor-watchers this year, but it's still worth heading outside if you have a clear night and trying to spot a meteor.

After all, a bright gibbous Moon is a wonderful spectacle in itself, and we still have brilliant, bright Mars to observe.

Read our guides on how to observe the Moon and Mars at opposition for more info.

Geminid meteor shower 2022: tips and advice

The Geminid meteor shower is so-called because its radiant - the point from which the meteors appear to emanate - is the constellation Gemini.

Locating Gemini is a good starting point.

Use a stargazing app to help you, or you can star-hop to Gemini by finding the constellation Orion, then drawing an imaginary line from its right foot (star Rigel), to its left shoulder (Betelgeuse).

Keep following the line and you'll see Gemini's two prominent stars, Castor and Pollux

The radiant of the Geminids comes from just beside the bright star Castor. Credit: Pete Lawrence

The 2022 Geminid meteor shower reaches peak activity around 13:00 UT on 14 December

The night of 13/14 December is the best time to see one (that bright Moon being a big caveat)

Meteor showers are best seen with the naked eye, making them great for children and adult beginners

Find a place away from light pollution

Prepare yourself with warm clothing and a hot drink in a flask

Use a sun lounger or deck chair to avoid straining your neck as you look up

View the sky at an altitude of 60º or so

Find Gemini and its bright stars Castor and Pollux (using the method described above)

The radiant is just by Castor. Look slightly away from this region rather than directly at it

If you spot a meteor coming from this region, you've seen a Geminid

Have you managed to see any Geminid meteors this year? Did you manage to photograph any?

