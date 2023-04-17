SpaceX has delayed the launch of its Starship and Super Heavy rocket system today, citing a "frozen pressurant valve".

Advertisement

The flight on 17 April was due to see the Starship capsule make one orbit of Earth before splashing down in the waters near Hawaii.

SpaceX had aimed to launch the rocket system from its Texas Starbase at 08:00 CT / 13:00 UTC, which is 14:00 UK time.

If successful, the flight would have marked the first fully integrated flight test of the Starship capsule and Super Heavy rocket.

Starship is SpaceX’s reusable spaceflight transportation system, designed to carry crew and cargo to Earth orbit.

It is also earmarked for future journeys to carry astronauts to the Moon and to Mars.

Numerous suborbital flight tests of Starship’s upper stage have already been completed, along with tests of the Super Heavy rocket that will carry the capsule into Earth orbit.

Today’s launch was to mark the first fully integrated test flight of the rocket system.

How to watch the SpaceX launch online

Catch up with today's action via the SpaceX YouTube channel below:

Advertisement

You can find out more at SpaceX.com.