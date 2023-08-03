The term 'supermoon' can be a bit of a talking point in astronomy. What the term refers to is a full Moon that occurs at perigee: the point in the Moon’s orbit when it’s closest to Earth.

Advertisement

This 'perigee full Moon' appears a little bigger and brighter than your average full Moon, although when observing the Moon either side of the 'supermoon' evening, you wouldn't really notice much difference.

The technical name for a supermoon is actually a 'perigee syzygy Moon'.

Nevertheless, the hype and excitement surrounding supermoons is something we can all enjoy, as often we take our closest celestial neighbour for granted, instead saving our excitement for constellations, deep-sky objects and solar eclipses.

The 1 August 2023 supermoon rising over Galata Tower in Istanbul, Turkey. Credit: Cem Tekkesinoglu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

1 August 2023 saw the first of two supermoons that will occur during the month, the next being on 31 August.

As a result, the 31 August supermoon is what some people refer to as a 'Super Blue Moon'. You can find out more about this in our guide to August's Super Blue Moon.

But will that supermoon actually be a blue Moon in the true sense of the term? You can find out more about this in our blue Moon guide.

Whatever our thoughts on supermoons and blue Moons, they make for a great opportunity to get out, get looking up at the night sky and admire the majesty of a bright full Moon.

And whenever a supermoon occurs, astrophotographers around the world set out to capture amazing images of our slightly bigger, slightly brighter lunar companion, creating beautiful moments that we all can enjoy.

Here are some of the best images of the 1 August 2023 supermoon that we've received and seen online so far.

If you'd like to have a go at capturing the next supermoon, read our guides on how to photograph the Moon and how to photograph the Moon with your smartphone camera.

1 August 2023 supermoon in pictures

Showing item 1 of 9 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Page 9

Advertisement

Did you capture an image of the 1 August 2023 supermoon? Don't forget to send us your images.