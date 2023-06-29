The European Space Agency's Euclid spacecraft is set to launch this Saturday 1 July from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, USA.

The spacecraft - which has been tasked with observing the Universe and uncovering the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy, will launch onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Both ESA and SpaceX say they are targeting no earlier than 15:11 UTC / 16:11 BST / 17:11 CEST this Saturday 1 July, which is 11:11 local time.

The Euclid mission, it is hoped, will shed some light on the so-called 'dark Universe'.

All of the visible matter in the Universe - planets, stars, galaxies, everything we can see around us - accounts for just 5% of the total matter.

The other 95% is made up of two mysterious components: dark energy – the ‘force’ behind the accelerating expansion of the Universe – and dark matter.

Launch day

On the day of Euclid's targeted launch, the launch programme will run between 14:30 - 16:10 UTC, and include the following key planned moments:

Times in UTC

15:11 Euclid launch on SpaceX Falcon 9

Euclid launch on SpaceX Falcon 9 15:53 Separation of Euclid from Falcon 9

Separation of Euclid from Falcon 9 15:57 Earliest expected time to acquire Euclid’s signal

A backup launch date of Sunday 2 July has been announced by ESA.

Watch the Euclid launch live

You can watch the launch of the Euclid mission live online courtesy of ESA or NASA.

ESA

NASA