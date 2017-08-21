Watch the US eclipse with Slooh

The total solar eclipse occurring over the United States on 21 August is set to be one of the astronomical events of the decade.

If you can't make it to the US to see the eclipse, you can watch the action unfolding via Slooh's live stream above.

Slooh is an online robotic telescope service controlled by professional astronomers, enabling amateurs and professionals alike to use some of the world's most powerful telescopes from the comfort of their own homes.

The live stream will feature Slooh astronomers providing close-ups of the eclipse, and commentary from leading solar experts.

Be sure to follow the eclipse action on 21 August, beginning at 4.30pm BST.