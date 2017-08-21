Watch the US eclipse with Slooh

Watch the 'great American eclipse' via Slooh's live stream on 21 August, beginning at 4.30pm BST.

A sight for sore eyes: the moment everyone had been waiting for. Totality for the US eclipse.Image Credit: Edwin Oude Wesselink
Published: August 21, 2017 at 12:00 pm
The total solar eclipse occurring over the United States on 21 August is set to be one of the astronomical events of the decade.

If you can't make it to the US to see the eclipse, you can watch the action unfolding via Slooh's live stream above.

Slooh is an online robotic telescope service controlled by professional astronomers, enabling amateurs and professionals alike to use some of the world's most powerful telescopes from the comfort of their own homes.

The live stream will feature Slooh astronomers providing close-ups of the eclipse, and commentary from leading solar experts.

Be sure to follow the eclipse action on 21 August, beginning at 4.30pm BST.

Iain Todd, BBC Sky at Night Magazine
Iain ToddScience journalist

Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.

