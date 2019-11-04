3D planetarium shows and extra-terrestrial life
In a special bonus episode of Radio Astronomy, we're joined by the team behind the planetarium at Bristol's We The Curious science centre.
By
Published: November 4, 2019 at 8:25 am
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!
BBC Sky at Night Magazine’s editor Chris Bramley joins Anna Henley and Paul Cornish from the planetarium team at Bristol's We The Curious science centre.
Advertisement
Anna and Paul discuss how they operate the UK's only 3D planetarium, reveal the secrets behind their latest show and give their view on the possibility of life existing beyond Earth.
Authors
Iain ToddScience journalist
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement