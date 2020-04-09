Apollo 13 special: an interview with Mission Control's Jerry Woodfill

Thousands of people helped bring the three Apollo 13 astronauts home. Jerry Woodfill was working at Mission Control when the spacecraft's oxygen tank exploded, and was responsible for the onboard alarm system that led to the crew uttering the immortal words “Houston, we’ve had a problem.”

This episode, Jerry talks to us about what it was like working at NASA during the rescue and throughout the Apollo Program.

