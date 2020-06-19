Asteroid Day: Deflecting asteroids with Hera and DART

The latest episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, where we look at how to deflect a deadly asteroid impact.

Published: June 19, 2020 at 11:17 am

It's Asteroid Day on 30 June and so this month we're taking a look at both the European Space Agency's Hera and NASA's DART missions. Starting in 2022, these two spacecraft will work together to test how we might one day deflect a potential deadly asteroid.

Later on, we interview Andrea Riley, the DART's programme executive and we'll give you our stargazing tip of the month.

Elizabeth Pearson
Ezzy Pearson

Ezzy Pearson is the News Editor of BBC Sky at Night Magazine. Her first book about the history of robotic planetary landers is out now from The History Press.

