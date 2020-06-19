Asteroid Day: Deflecting asteroids with Hera and DART
The latest episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, where we look at how to deflect a deadly asteroid impact.
By
Published: June 19, 2020 at 11:17 am
It's Asteroid Day on 30 June and so this month we're taking a look at both the European Space Agency's Hera and NASA's DART missions. Starting in 2022, these two spacecraft will work together to test how we might one day deflect a potential deadly asteroid.
Advertisement
Later on, we interview Andrea Riley, the DART's programme executive and we'll give you our stargazing tip of the month.
Advertisement
Authors
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement