Asteroid Day: Deflecting asteroids with Hera and DART

It's Asteroid Day on 30 June and so this month we're taking a look at both the European Space Agency's Hera and NASA's DART missions. Starting in 2022, these two spacecraft will work together to test how we might one day deflect a potential deadly asteroid.

Later on, we interview Andrea Riley, the DART's programme executive and we'll give you our stargazing tip of the month.

