Chasing comets, Indian lunar ambitions, Juno at Jupiter

This month the team discuss the UK-led ESA mission to fly by a comet as it enters the Solar System, India’s new lunar spacecraft and the latest from NASA’s Juno spacecraft at Jupiter.

Plus, we speak to experienced amateur astronomer and BBC Sky at Night Magazine writer Katrin Raynor-Evans to get her practical stargazing tips for the longer nights that lie ahead.

Listen to the podcast via Acast here or in the window below.