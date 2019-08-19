Chasing comets, Indian lunar ambitions, Juno at Jupiter
Listen to the latest podcast from the makers of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.
By
Published: August 19, 2019 at 9:33 am
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!
This month the team discuss the UK-led ESA mission to fly by a comet as it enters the Solar System, India’s new lunar spacecraft and the latest from NASA’s Juno spacecraft at Jupiter.
Advertisement
Plus, we speak to experienced amateur astronomer and BBC Sky at Night Magazine writer Katrin Raynor-Evans to get her practical stargazing tips for the longer nights that lie ahead.
Advertisement
Listen to the podcast via Acast here or in the window below.
Authors
Iain ToddScience journalist
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement