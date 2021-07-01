❚All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Podcast: How collisions shaped the Solar System
Planetary scientist Simone Marchi reveals the vital role collisions have played in the history of the Solar System.
Our Solar System has a violent and chaotic history. This episode, planetary scientist and author of Colliding Worlds Simone Marchi reveals the tumultuous story of our cosmic neighbourhood, and how collisions have formed and shaped the planets, moons and other bodies that orbit the Sun.