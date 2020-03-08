Day Seven – Back Garden Astronomy Week: The Moon

Published: March 8, 2020 at 10:00 am
The Moon can look vastly different throughout the month, and so we take a look at the different ways colour and shadow can affect your lunar observing experience. Click here for more information.

Elizabeth Pearson
Ezzy Pearson

Ezzy Pearson is the News Editor of BBC Sky at Night Magazine. Her first book about the history of robotic planetary landers is out now from The History Press.

