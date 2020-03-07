Day Six – Back Garden Astronomy Week: The Moon

Published: March 7, 2020 at 10:00 am
Craters are one of the Moon’s most striking features, so we tell you how to make the most of observing them. PLUS, we look at how astronomers use craters to date the age of the lunar surface. Click here for more information.

Ezzy Pearson is the News Editor of BBC Sky at Night Magazine. Her first book about the history of robotic planetary landers is out now from The History Press.

