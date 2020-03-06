Day Four – Back Garden Astronomy Week: The Moon
By
March 6, 2020
Even a modest set of binoculars can really enhance your view of the lunar surface, and so we take a look at how to use them to get the most out of a clear night’s view of the Moon. Click here for more information.
Authors
