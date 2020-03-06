Day Four – Back Garden Astronomy Week: The Moon

Listen to the latest podcast from the makers of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.

Back Garden Astronomy Week Logo
By
Published: March 6, 2020 at 12:46 pm
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!

Even a modest set of binoculars can really enhance your view of the lunar surface, and so we take a look at how to use them to get the most out of a clear night’s view of the Moon. Click here for more information.

Advertisement

Listen to the podcast via Acast.

Authors

Elizabeth Pearson
Ezzy Pearson

Ezzy Pearson is the News Editor of BBC Sky at Night Magazine. Her first book about the history of robotic planetary landers is out now from The History Press.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content