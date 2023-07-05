How do you measure ultra-low-frequency gravitational waves coming from the centres of distant galaxies?

By observing their effect on cosmic clocks of course!

This episode Dr Michael Keith, an astrophysicist at the University of Manchester, reveals how detecting subtle changes in the regularity of pulsars is providing a new way of observing the cosmos.

Find out more about the discovery via our news story 'Galaxy-sized' detector measures echos of colliding black holes

