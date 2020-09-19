Podcast: Galaxies
In this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast the team explore the science of galaxies, the different galactic categories and how we know so much about them.
By
Published: September 19, 2020 at 9:30 am
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!
What are the different types of galaxies, and how have astronomers studied them over the years? This month the team discuss all things galactic.
Advertisement
Also this episode, we speak to Andrew Griffith MP, co-chair of an all-party parliamentary group seeking to protect the UK's dark skies.
Authors
Iain ToddScience journalist
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement