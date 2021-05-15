Podcast: How to photograph a black hole
Astronomer Heino Falcke reveals how an international science team photographed a black hole for the first time.
Published: May 15, 2021 at 8:00 am
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!
In 2019, astronomers revealed to the world the first ever image captured of a black hole, in galaxy M87, 55 million lightyears away.
Advertisement
Astronomer Heino Falcke was one of the science leads on that team, and in this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, he reveals how they did it.
Advertisement
Listen to more episodes of the Radio Astronomy podcast.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement