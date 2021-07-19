Podcast: Jupiter Special
This episode we celebrate the gas giant Jupiter as the planet reaches opposition.
Published: July 19, 2021 at 4:02 pm
August 2021 sees Jupiter at opposition in the night sky, making it a great time to observe the gas giant and spot its swirling storms and Galilean moons. This episode we reveal what you can expect to see when observing the planet.
Plus, we explore what NASA's Juno spacecraft may discover at Jupiter, following its mission extension.
