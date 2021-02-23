SPHEREx is an upcoming mission that will survey the whole sky in optical and near-infrared light, gathering data on over 300 million galaxies and more than 100 million stars in the Milky Way to reveal clues about the history and evolution of the Universe.

For this podcast we spoke to NASA scientist and SPHEREx lead Jamie Bock, to find out what the mission might tell us about how the Universe we see today came to be.

Listen to more episodes of the Radio Astronomy podcast.