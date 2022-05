Earth isn't the only body in the Solar System with active volcanoes. Many planets and moons exhibit violent volcanism, including cryovolcanoes that spew out not lava, but ice.

In this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, geologist and cosmochemist Dr Natalie Starkey discusses her latest book Fire & Ice and takes us on a journey to visit the volcanoes of the Solar System.

