We spoke to the UK Space Agency's Libby Jackson about what the future holds for crewed space exploration.

Are we overdue a UK astronaut?

Can we expect future collaborations between space agencies?

What's it really like working in Mission Control?

And what can we expect from future missions to the Moon and Mars?

This podcast was recorded at the Bluedot Festival 2022, Jodrell Bank Observatory, UK. Find out more about Libby's work by following @LibbyJackson__ on Twitter.

