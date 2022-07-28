Podcast: A new era for human spaceflight?

What does the future hold for crewed exploration of our Solar System?

libby jackson interview bluedot 2022
By
Published: July 28, 2022 at 3:32 pm
Try 3 issues for just £5 when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!

We spoke to the UK Space Agency's Libby Jackson about what the future holds for crewed space exploration.

Advertisement

Are we overdue a UK astronaut?

Can we expect future collaborations between space agencies?

What's it really like working in Mission Control?

And what can we expect from future missions to the Moon and Mars?

This podcast was recorded at the Bluedot Festival 2022, Jodrell Bank Observatory, UK. Find out more about Libby's work by following @LibbyJackson__ on Twitter.

Video

Watch more videos like this via the BBC Sky at Night Magazine YouTube channel.

Audio

Advertisement

Listen to more episodes from the Radio Astronomy podcast.

Authors

Iain Todd, BBC Sky at Night Magazine
Iain ToddScience journalist

Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Content Editor. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content