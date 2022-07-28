Podcast: A new era for human spaceflight?
What does the future hold for crewed exploration of our Solar System?
We spoke to the UK Space Agency's Libby Jackson about what the future holds for crewed space exploration.
Are we overdue a UK astronaut?
Can we expect future collaborations between space agencies?
What's it really like working in Mission Control?
And what can we expect from future missions to the Moon and Mars?
This podcast was recorded at the Bluedot Festival 2022, Jodrell Bank Observatory, UK. Find out more about Libby's work by following @LibbyJackson__ on Twitter.
Video
Watch more videos like this via the BBC Sky at Night Magazine YouTube channel.
Audio
Listen to more episodes from the Radio Astronomy podcast.
Authors
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Content Editor. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
Try 3 issues for just £5!
Celebrate the summer and get 3 issues of BBC Sky at Night Magazine for just £5!