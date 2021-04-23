Podcast: How the Great Debate changed astronomy forever
In this episode we discuss the Great Debate between Harlow Shapley and Heber Curtis and how it challenged our view of the Universe.
Published: April 23, 2021 at 12:00 pm
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!
101 years ago, astronomers Harlow Shapley and Heber Curtis came together to debate the scale of the Universe.
Advertisement
But what was the Great Debate, and what were the central arguments posed by each astronomer? Moreover, who won?
This episode we look at how the Great Debate changed astronomy forever.
Advertisement
Listen to more episodes of the Radio Astronomy podcast.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement