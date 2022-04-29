Podcast: Hubble, James Webb and life beyond Earth
NASA’s Dr Richard Barry discusses the science of space telescopes
Published: April 29, 2022 at 11:17 am
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!
Could life exist beyond Earth? What can space telescopes like the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope tell us about the habitability of planets orbiting stars beyond our Solar System?
Advertisement
In this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, NASA’s Dr Richard Barry discusses the science of space telescopes, the hunt for distant worlds and why finding life beyond Earth is an inevitability.
Advertisement
Listen to more episodes of the Radio Astronomy podcast.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement