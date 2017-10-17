International Astronomy Show 2017 Special

We report from the International Astronomy Show 2017 in Warwickshire, UK, and get the chance to talk to some of the speakers at the event.

Radio Astronomy, the monthly podcast from the makers of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.
By
Published: October 17, 2017 at 12:00 pm
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!

We report from the International Astronomy Show 2017 in Warwickshire, UK, and get the chance to talk to some of the speakers at the event.

Advertisement

Dr Jonathan Nichols discusses his work on NASA’s Juno mission, and explains how Jupiter’s aurorae would look to the human eye; solar scientist Dr Helen Mason OBE reveals what makes our Sun so fascinating, and how scientists are studying it;

Advertisement

Dr Chris Copperwheat tells us about the robotic Liverpool Telescope and the hunt for Earth-like exoplanets, and Professor Chris Lintott explains how you can get help astronomers study the cosmos.

Authors

Iain Todd, BBC Sky at Night Magazine
Iain ToddScience journalist

Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content