International Astronomy Show 2017 Special

We report from the International Astronomy Show 2017 in Warwickshire, UK, and get the chance to talk to some of the speakers at the event.

Dr Jonathan Nichols discusses his work on NASA’s Juno mission, and explains how Jupiter’s aurorae would look to the human eye; solar scientist Dr Helen Mason OBE reveals what makes our Sun so fascinating, and how scientists are studying it;

Dr Chris Copperwheat tells us about the robotic Liverpool Telescope and the hunt for Earth-like exoplanets, and Professor Chris Lintott explains how you can get help astronomers study the cosmos.