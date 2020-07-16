The edge of the Solar System
Listen to the latest episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast from the makers of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.
By
Published: July 16, 2020 at 6:20 pm
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!
How far away is the edge of the Solar System? What even is 'the edge'? How do we know it's there? In this month's episode we take a look at the outer limits of our planetary neighbourhood.
Advertisement
Plus: we talk to Keith Hayward of the Royal Aeronautical Society about the Chinese space programme and reveal how to make the most of August's Perseid meteor shower.
Advertisement
Listen to the episode on your favourite podcast provider, including Acast.
Authors
Iain ToddScience journalist
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement