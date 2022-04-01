Podcast: What happens if someone dies in space?
Space law expert Chris Newman discusses space law and the need for a cosmic constitution as humanity pushes further beyond Earth orbit.
Published: April 1, 2022 at 11:45 am
Who upholds the law in space? Are astronauts governed by the same laws as those of us on Earth? Do we need a new cosmic constitution to cover future missions to the Moon or Mars?
This episode, space law expert Prof Chris Newman talks post-launch legislation, and reveals how an international consensus on space law is going to be needed as humanity presses forward to build settlements on the Moon, Mars and beyond.
