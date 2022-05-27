Podcast: What is dark energy?
Cosmologist Eva-Maria Mueller discusses the mysterious force speeding up the expansion of the Universe.
Published: May 27, 2022 at 1:11 pm
In this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, cosmologist Dr Eva-Maria Mueller reveals how we know the expansion of the Universe is accelerating, what this 'dark energy' might be, and how we can hope to solve the mystery.
