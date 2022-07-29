For this episode of the Radio Astronomy Podcast we spoke to planetary scientist and spacerocks expert Dr Sarah Crowther about the science of asteroids.

Advertisement

What can asteroids tell us about the early Solar System?

Why do we send spacecraft to return asteroid samples to Earth?

What do scientists like her do when they get their hands on a sample from the asteroid belt?

This podcast was recorded at the Bluedot Festival 2022, Jodrell Bank Observatory, UK. Find out more about Sarah's work by following @SarahACrowther on Twitter.

Video

Watch more videos like this via the BBC Sky at Night Magazine YouTube channel.

Audio

Advertisement

Listen to more episodes from the Radio Astronomy podcast.