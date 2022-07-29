Podcast: Why study asteroids?
Dr Sarah Crowther reveals what spacerocks tell us about the early Solar System
For this episode of the Radio Astronomy Podcast we spoke to planetary scientist and spacerocks expert Dr Sarah Crowther about the science of asteroids.
What can asteroids tell us about the early Solar System?
Why do we send spacecraft to return asteroid samples to Earth?
What do scientists like her do when they get their hands on a sample from the asteroid belt?
This podcast was recorded at the Bluedot Festival 2022, Jodrell Bank Observatory, UK. Find out more about Sarah's work by following @SarahACrowther on Twitter.
Authors
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Content Editor. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
