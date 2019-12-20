The biggest stories of 2019 and top tips for stargazing beginners
Published: December 20, 2019 at 8:37 am
This episode the team look back on 2019 and discuss the big space stories that made headlines over the past 12 months, from New Horizons' Kuiper Belt flyby on New Year's Day, to the first image of a black hole and the latest in lunar exploration.
Plus, we speak to the folks at Brighton Astro for their top tips on getting started in astronomy.
Iain ToddScience journalist
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
