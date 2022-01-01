BBC Sky at Night Magazine Virtual Events

Thursday 24 March, 7pm GMT

If you’re new to astronomy, binoculars are the best way to explore the night sky, but there will come a time when you want to buy a telescope.

In this webinar, experienced visual observer and astrophotographer Mary McIntyre cuts through the jargon to give a clear understanding of the most common telescopes and mounts, and the terminology that describes them. You will come away able to make a better informed decision about what telescope will suit you best.

Agenda

• What telescope views of the night sky deliver that binoculars don’t

• Key considerations to get the best answer to the question, ‘What sort of scope should I buy?’

• Terms you need to know when looking for that first telescope

• Go-To and manual mounts, and why the mount is just as important as the telescope tube

• Essential accessories to use with your telescope setup

• First pictures of the night sky; the kind of images you can expect to take with a beginner’s telescope