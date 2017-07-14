Star Map Shorts: Noctilucent Clouds
In the first mini episode of Star Map, comedian Jon Culshaw joins astronomers Pete Lawrence and Dr Paul Abel to discuss the phenomenon of noctilucent clouds.
Published: July 14, 2017 at 12:00 pm
Find out about noctilucent clouds and how to spot them in the first mini episode of Star Map, a new video series from comedian Jon Culshaw and astronomers Pete Lawrence and Dr Paul Abel.
Credit: BBC Sky at Night Magazine
