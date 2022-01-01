  1. Home
The Milky Way and an Eta Aquariid meteor, Park City, Utah, USA. Credit: Nam Do / 500px / Getty Images
Advice

Eta Aquariids 2022 See this year's meteor shower

Skills

How to see the Bowl of Virgo asterism

Science

Why the speed of light is key to our understanding of the Universe

BBC Sky at Night Magazine Telescopes Masterclass
Advice

Online Masterclass Become a telescope expert

april 2022 planetary parade
Skills

See a beautiful planetary parade in the sky throughout May 2022

What's new?

New to astronomy?

Our simple guides will help you make the most of your time under the stars
Aurora header
Skills

13 things new stargazers should know

Friends stargazing. Credit: EvgeniyShkolenko / Getty
Skills

Observing guide How to see the planets in 2022

The Moon may always keep the same face turned to us, but the terminator makes sure that face keeps changing. Image Credit: iStock
Science

Why does the Moon have phases?

Man looking at the stars with telescope beside him. Credit: iStock
Advice

How to choose your first telescope

Astronomy explained

Answers to some of the most commonly-asked cosmic questions
This composite image of the moon using Clementine data from 1994 is the view we are most likely to see when the moon is full. Image Credit: NASA
Science

Astronomy explained Why do we always see the same side of the Moon?

dark-matter-map-hubble-main_0
Astronomy news

What is dark matter?

Star Sirius is the brightest star in the night sky. Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus
Advice

Astronomy explained What is the brightest star?

Globular cluster NGC 3201, as seen by the Hubble Space Telescope. What makes stars twinkle? Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA. Acknowledgement: Sarajedini et al.
Science

Astronomy explained Why do stars twinkle?

Buyers' guides

Our pick of the best astronomy equipment
Best telescope mounts
Top astro kit

Best telescope mounts

Celestron Omni XLT AZ 102 Refractor/basic mount
Top astro kit

Best beginners' telescopes

Explore Scientific professional weather centre
Top astro kit

Top astronomy accessories

The best telescopes for kids and young astronomers. Credit: BBC Sky at Night Magazine
Top astro kit

Best telescopes for kids

Binoculars are a great way for newcomers to get into astronomy. Credit: lucentius / Getty Images
Advice

Best binoculars for astronomy

Best portable telescopes for astronomy travel. Credit: Anton Petrus / Getty Images
Buyer's Guides

Top travel telescopes

Astronomy guides

Celestron Omni XLT AZ 102 Refractor/basic mount
Buyer's Guides

Astronomy FAQs I'm buying my first telescope. Should I get a reflector or a refractor?

Asterisms (shown in red) can cross constellations, which are in fact regions of sky, not just the main patterns. Credit: Pete Lawrence
Advice

Constellations and asterisms: what’s the difference?

Sundogs. Credit: Science Photo Library
Skills

Daytime astronomy 6 phenomena to spot before nightfall

Get to a good, dark location away from light pollution and you will see so many more stars. Credit: Carlos Fernandez
Skills

How to stargaze in 10 easy steps

Astronomy equipment reviews

The latest telescopes, cameras, binoculars, mounts and accessories tried and tested.
Vixen A105MII achromatic refractor size
Telescopes

Vixen A105MII achromatic refractor review

4.0 out of 5 star rating
£838 Price correct at time of review
star hop maker logo
Software

Star-Hop Maker astronomy software review

4.5 out of 5 star rating
£21 Price correct at time of review
StellaMira 90mm ED triplet apochromatic refractor scale
Telescopes

StellaMira 90mm ED triplet apochromatic refractor

5.0 out of 5 star rating
£1449 Price correct at time of review
NightCap astrophotography app for iPhone and iPad
Astronomy accessories

NightCap Camera app for iPhone/iPad review

4.5 out of 5 star rating
£2.49 Price correct at time of review
Unistellar eVscope 2
Telescopes

Unistellar eVscope 2 telescope

£3399 Price correct at time of review
SharpStar SCA260 Aspherical Cassegrain Astrograph scale
Telescopes

SharpStar SCA260 Aspherical Cassegrain Astrograph review

4.0 out of 5 star rating
£3590 Price correct at time of review
Podcasts

BBC Sky at Night Magazine Star Diary podcast.
Podcasts

Star Diary Podcast 9 to 15 May

BBC Sky at Night Magazine Star Diary podcast.
Podcasts

Star Diary Podcast 2 to 8 May

NASA's Dr Richard Barry
Podcasts

Podcast: Hubble, James Webb and life beyond Earth

Astrophotography

Guides and galleries to help you get imaging the night sky
Credit: abriendomundo / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Astrophotography

Astrophotography All you need to know to image the night sky

Lunar Eclipse (10/12/2011) by Tim Jukes, Tsukuba, Japan.
Astrophotography guides

How to create a video animation of a lunar eclipse

starshrink north america nebula after
Astrophotography guides

How to use Starshrink for astrophotography

Credit: abriendomundo / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Advice

Buyer's guide Best telescopes for astrophotography

Which camera is best for astrophotography? Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus
Top astro kit

Buyer's guide Best astro imaging cameras

polar align star tracker mount step 06
Astronomy DIY

How to polar align a star tracker mount

Astrophotography galleries

North America and the Pacific can be seen clearly in this view of Earth captured during Apollo 10, 18 May 1969. Credit: NASA / restored by Toby Ord
Missions

Gallery Apollo photos of Earth from space

M20 Triffid by Dee Amos, Taken at Kitt Peak. Equipment: Kitt Peak's visitor centre's 16
Nebulae

Gallery Trifid Nebula

M57 Credit: André van der Hoeven, Terry Hancock, Fred Herrmann, Mike van den Berg and Mathijn Ippel, The Netherlands/USA.
Nebulae

Gallery Ring Nebula

Elephant's Trunk Nebula by Duan Yusef, Essex, UK.
Nebulae

Gallery Elephant's Trunk Nebula

NGC 281: The Pacman Nebula by Mike Garbett, Walsall, West Midlands, UK.
Nebulae

Gallery Pacman Nebula

M27 In another way... by Andre van der Hoeven, HI-Ambacht, The Netherlands.
Nebulae

Gallery Dumbbell Nebula

Spaceflight

Celebrating the latest missions and the history of humanity's journey into space
An image of 2MASS J17554042+6551277 captured by the James Webb Space Telescope as part of JWST’s mirror alignment process. Credit: NASA/STScl
Missions

James Webb Space Telescope’s tantalising first images

Space junk is the name given to spent satellites and other debris in orbit around Earth. Credit: janiecbros / Getty Images
Missions

What is space junk and why is it a big problem?

A replica ExoMars rover during a test drive around the Mars Terrain Simulator at ALTEC, Turin, Italy. Credit: ESA/Thales Alenia Space
Astronomy news

Rosalind Franklin Rover launch suspended over war in Ukraine

Artist's impression showing NASA's Lunar Gateway and the Orion spacecraft at the Moon as part of the Artemis programme
Missions

How NASA’s Artemis programme will return humans to the Moon

Buzz Aldrin pictured on the surface of the Moon during the Apollo 11 mission. Credit: NASA
Missions

Apollo 11 the journey to land on the Moon

Carey Lisse, an instrument scientist on the New Horizons science team reacts after the team received confirmation from the spacecraft that it has completed the flyby of Pluto, Tuesday, July 14, 2015 at the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, Maryland. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky)
Missions

Interview New Horizons' Kuiper Belt encounter

Dr Abigail Fraeman, deputy project scientist of the Opportunity rover mission, pictured with a model of NASA's Curiosity rover. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech
Missions

Roving robots on Mars: interview with a NASA Opportunity scientist

Artist's impression of the Kepler space telescope Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Wendy Stenzel
Missions

How the Kepler space telescope came to be

DIY astronomy

Read our practical guides to get the most out of your observing sessions
how to sketch astronomical deep sky object
Skills

How to sketch an astronomical deep-sky object

build solar projector sun
Astronomy DIY

Build a solar projector to safely observe the Sun

MAINHEADER
Advice

How to make your own telescope

