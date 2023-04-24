The annual science and music festival bluedot has announced that The Sky at Night presenters Maggie Aderin-Pocock and Chris Lintott will be among its scheduled science speakers in 2023.

Joining Maggie and Chris at bluedot 2023 will be representatives from the UK Space Agency, NASA collaborators Hassell Studio, representatives from the Square Kilometre Array Observatory and Jodrell Bank Observatory, and famed UK planetary scientist Monica Grady.

The bluedot Festival takes place every summer at Jodrell Bank Observatory in Cheshire, UK, and features a weekend of live music, science speakers and educational talks.

Bluedot 2023 takes place 20 - 23 July and will focus on 'space' as one of its key themes.

Professor of Planetary and Space Sciences and space expert at the Open University, Monica Grady will reveal how the microscope can play as important a role in space studies as the telescope.

There will also be a photography exhibition entitled Our Fragile Space, which will be accompanied by a panel discussion on the issues surrounding space debris and space junk.

Professors Teresa Anderson and Tim O'Brien on stage at the Bluedot Festival.

There will also be discussions on solar flares, pulsars and the Big Bang.

Professor of Astrophysics and Associate Director of Jodrell Bank Tim O’Brien will present new discoveries made by the centre's astronomers at the festival.

There will also be a talk by Jim Wild, Professor of Space Physics at Lancaster University, on the science behind the Northern Lights.

You can watch our discussion with Jim at last year's festival in the video below.

Other science speakers announced for bluedot 2023 include solar physicist Philippa Browning, Federico Di Vruno and Aris Karastergiou from the Square Kilometre Array Observatory, and Hassell Studio, the architectural firm who've worked with NASA on designing human habitation on Mars.

www.discoverthebluedot.com/science