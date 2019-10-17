Apollo 12, volcanic moons and cannibal galaxies
Listen to the latest episode of Radio Astronomy, the podcast from the makers of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.
By
Published: October 17, 2019 at 8:20 am
Our special issue The Apollo Story is out now. Click here to buy
This month we discuss Apollo 12 on its 50th anniversary, reveal news of an impending volcanic eruption on Jupiter's moon Io, and speak to astrophysicist Geraint Lewis from the University of Sydney, who's part of a team that has been studying the Andromeda Galaxy's past galactic mergers.
Advertisement
Authors
Iain ToddScience journalist
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement