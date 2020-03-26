Apollo 13: 50 years on
The BBC Sky at Night Magazine team look back at the Apollo 13 mission, and how NASA brought the astronauts safely home.
By
Published: March 26, 2020 at 10:59 am
"Houston, we've had a problem". This issue we mark the 50th anniversary of Apollo 13, revealing what went wrong and how Mission Control reacted on the ground.
We also take a look at what science goals Apollo 13 might have achieved, had everything gone to plan.
Plus, Professor Jason Wright discusses NEID, a new instrument that can measure the masses of exoplanets.
Authors
Iain ToddScience journalist
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
