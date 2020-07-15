Podcast: 20 years of ESA's Cluster mission
By
Published: July 15, 2020 at 3:38 pm
16 July 2020 marks 20 years since the launch of the European Space Agency's Cluster mission. For two decades, Cluster has been examining how the solar wind interacts with Earth's magnetosphere and its effect on life on our planet.
To mark the occasion we spoke to space weather expert and Cluster mission scientist, STFC RAL Space's Dr Mike Hapgood.
Iain Todd
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
