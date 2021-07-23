Podcast: How to make a Universe from scratch
Particle physicist Dr Harry Cliff traces the building blocks of the cosmos back to the Big Bang.
Published: July 23, 2021 at 12:01 pm
How much do we know about the beginning of the Universe, what it's made up of, and what happened during those first moments after the Big Bang?
In this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, Dr Harry Cliff reveals a particle physicist's recipe for cooking up a cosmos
