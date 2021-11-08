All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Podcast: How to see the Northern Lights

Aurora-hunter Tom Kerss reveals how to see the phenomena for yourself.

Published: November 8, 2021 at 7:15 pm
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!

In the latest episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, astronomer and aurora-hunter Tom Kerss discusses the science of the Northern Lights, humanity's long history observing the spectacular phenomenon, and how to see it for yourself.

Advertisement

Listen to more episodes of the Radio Astronomy podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content