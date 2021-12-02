Podcast: Interview with NASA astronaut Nicole Stott
The former NASA astronaut reveals how life in space made her appreciate the beauty of planet Earth.
Published: December 2, 2021 at 10:15 am
As a NASA astronaut, Nicole Stott spent time on both the International Space Station and the Space Shuttle. Her time in space staring back at the bright blue globe floating in a deep, dark vacuum made her realise just how precious and beautiful Earth truly this.
In this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, Nicole discusses how spaceflight forever changed her perception of our home planet, and argues that - in the face of catastrophic climate change - it's something worth fighting for.
